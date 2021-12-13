SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Raised by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,359,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,588,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,428. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

