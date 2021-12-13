Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,197,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.91 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

