Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $312.24 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,355,301. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

