Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BLK stock opened at $925.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $914.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $898.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

