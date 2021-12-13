Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.