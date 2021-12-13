Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $238.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.45. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

