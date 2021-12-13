Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,966.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

