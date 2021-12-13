Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.11 and last traded at 4.15, with a volume of 6105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.58.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.18. The company had revenue of 9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 9.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Global Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPIR)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

