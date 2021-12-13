Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,449 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 426.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zscaler by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 200.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 33.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,355,301. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $305.75 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

