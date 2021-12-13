Spire Wealth Management Has $710,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

