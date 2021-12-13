Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,179 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $140.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $143.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

