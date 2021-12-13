Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,462 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.05 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.27.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.