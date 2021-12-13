STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

