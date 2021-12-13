State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $68,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $220,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,844. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock worth $85,864,321. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.