State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Chevron by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,426. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

