State of Michigan Retirement System Has $59.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $59,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.83. 2,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,214. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.84 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

