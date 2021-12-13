State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

