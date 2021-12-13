State Street Corp Invests $58,000 in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 442,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 754.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 379,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 334,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.02.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

