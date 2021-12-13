State Street Corp Invests $71,000 in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Acer Therapeutics Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

