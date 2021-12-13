State Street Corp Sells 624,899 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.