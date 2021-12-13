State Street Corp Takes $83,000 Position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.47 on Monday. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

