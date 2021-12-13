STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

