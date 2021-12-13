Strs Ohio Buys 45,908 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.