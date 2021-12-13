Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $40,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $36,000,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE:SLG opened at $75.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

