Strs Ohio Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of First Merchants worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 73,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

