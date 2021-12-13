Strs Ohio Sells 1,615 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 427,610 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $27,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

