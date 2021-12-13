Strs Ohio Sells 3,800 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

