Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 404,064 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 404,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of CubeSmart worth $88,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.