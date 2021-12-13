Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 60,624 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $89,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $241.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $244.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

