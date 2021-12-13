Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $106.78 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $106,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in LKQ by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

