Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,547 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Waters worth $93,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $340.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.37 and its 200 day moving average is $365.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $238.63 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

