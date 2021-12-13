Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,610 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $98,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,424,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $163.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.