Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.18.
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $41.46.
In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
