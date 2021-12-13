Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

