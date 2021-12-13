Summit Rock Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Clover Health Investments comprises 0.9% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Clover Health Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

