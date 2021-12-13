Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

NYSE SUI opened at $199.18 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

