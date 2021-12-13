SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $305,186.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $305,186.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.07995926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,998.07 or 1.00491796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,424,809 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

