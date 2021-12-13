SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 512,677 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 371,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,041,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

