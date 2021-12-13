Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.99. 30,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

