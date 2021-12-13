Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $422.43 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00313231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,087,701 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

