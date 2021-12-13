Systelligence LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $250.37 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

