Systelligence LLC Purchases 112,726 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

