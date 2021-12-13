Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 7.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

NYSE TSM opened at $119.13 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $617.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

