Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will report sales of $6.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNGX opened at $11.17 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

