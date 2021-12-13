TCW Group Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.6% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

