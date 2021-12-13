TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

MTCH opened at $130.34 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.