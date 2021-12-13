TCW Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.