TCW Group Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,874,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waters by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $340.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.60. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $238.63 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

