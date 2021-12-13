TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
