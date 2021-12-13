TCW Group Inc. Sells 9,640 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $143.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.