TD Securities Increases Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TRZBF opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.